We Need An Explanation For This Photo, Says Hanna Martin

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin is demanding answers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force in view of a “disturbing” viral image that appeared to show two uniformed officers dragging a handcuffed woman across the road.

Videos posted to social media showed the woman acting bizarrely and disrupting traffic in the middle of a busy street in front of a police station.

Mrs Hanna Martin said yesterday: “I have seen a newspaper story and photograph which appears to depict a woman being dragged by a uniformed officer along a tar road. This photograph is most disturbing and requires an urgent explanation by the police so as to allay concerns about alleged police conduct.

“We all understand the difficult daily task of law enforcement officers,” she continued, “and we support the police as they carry out their lawful duties to protect our citizens but we do not relinquish the protection of the law for every single person, nor will we forfeit our cherished constitutional rights. An immediate explanation is required.”

Police officials have not responded to the image despite repeated requests for comment.

The Tribune reached out to several officials on Tuesday, but there was no response.

When Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson was asked about the matter yesterday, he said: “I have not seen it so I will have to research on the circumstances.”

The viral image outraged some Bahamians who found it inhumane.

One woman on Facebook wrote: “Y’all sure these police officers or gang members, can you imagine me seeing my husband doing that?”

Another user said: “What the hell am I looking at? This has to be photoshopped and have to be in North Korea. This just can’t be.”