Don't Change Arawak Cay – It's A Native Area

I saw the plans proposed by the Prime Minister for Arawak Cay and I feel that these plans should not take place. Arawak Cay is a native space. This is the main reason for its appeal to visitors and Bahamians alike.

The plan proposed by the Prime Minister is modern and ridiculous. The government cannot adequately maintain schools and government buildings so why do they want to build another structure that they will be unable to maintain? When a hurricane comes and destroys this fancy structure where will the money come from to fix it? Arawak Cay does not need to be changed, It can be improved but it should not be turned into what the Prime Minister proposes.

Leave Arawak Cay as a native area. The bathrooms should be renovated, the areas in the front and back should be kept clean and landscaped and if the individual owners of each restaurant wants to upgrade his property in some way then let him or her do so. Otherwise, leave Arawak Cay alone.

SENSIBLE BAHAMIAN

Nassau

July 18, 2019