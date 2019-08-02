Jones Posts Another Double Double, Sun Beat Mercury

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 14 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 68-62 last night for their sixth straight win.

Jones also had two steals and two assists in 32 minutes and 50 seconds on the court. Courtney Williams scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Connecticut (15-6), which is 11-1 at home this season, has won six straight games to remain atop the WNBA standings.

Phoenix (10-10) was without star centre Brittney Griner after the 6:23 mark of the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

Shekinna Stricklen added 12 points, and Jasmine Thomas had 10 for Connecticut.

Jones had her fourth double-double in six games, totalling 11 on the season.

DeWanna Bonner had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Leilani Mitchell added 13 points for Phoenix.

Former UConn star Diana Taurasi, whose lone appearance against the Sun this year was on July 12, did not play.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma sat courtside.

On Tuesday night, Jones had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Sun held off the Chicago Sky 100-94. Jones also had two blocks and three assists in 30 minutes and 43 seconds on the court.