Man Shot Dead In Ridgeland Park

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in the Ridgeland Park area early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly before 4am, the man was standing outside a home on Roland Street when he was shot multiple times.

Paramedics were unable to revive him at the scene and he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.