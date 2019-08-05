Three In Hospital After Shooting And Stabbing Incident On Grand Bahama

Three men are in hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident on Grand Bahama early on Monday.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on Silver Point Drive shortly after midnight.
The officers met an American man with gunshot wounds to the hand, who reported that he had been in a physical altercation with a group of men.
He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical attention.
A short time later, two Bahamian men arrived at the hospital with stab wounds. Both are in a serious but stable condition.
Police are actively investigating this matter.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID