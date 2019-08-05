Three In Hospital After Shooting And Stabbing Incident On Grand Bahama

Three men are in hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident on Grand Bahama early on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Silver Point Drive shortly after midnight.

The officers met an American man with gunshot wounds to the hand, who reported that he had been in a physical altercation with a group of men.

He was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

A short time later, two Bahamian men arrived at the hospital with stab wounds. Both are in a serious but stable condition.

Police are actively investigating this matter.