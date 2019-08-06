Follow Britain's Lead

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am becoming more and more discouraged about the direction of our country and, of course, the world.

The suggestion that the gaming houses should have a say in running a national lottery as expressed by Dionisio D’Aguilar has caused me to send you this note.

Is there any way he could be directed to the way the National Lottery in Britain is run? I believe companies are invited to bid on the exercise and, of course, the gaming houses already make a fortune and do not need any other avenue to increase earnings.

ORRY SANDS

Nassau,

July 31, 2019.