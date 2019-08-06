Man Dies After Being Shot By Police

A man died after being shot by police in Fox Hill early on Tuesday.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, officers, responding to reports of gunshots on Grant Street, Fox Hill, encountered the man acting suspiciously.

As the officers approached him he produced a firearm and pointed it in their direction, which resulted in a struggle. Officers fired at him and he was injured.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive him, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a black handgun at the scene.

Her Majesty’s Coroner will continue investigations into this matter.