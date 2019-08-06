‘Police Officer Punched Us In Face’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
WHAT began as a routine ticketing exercise for a broken headlight turned into a nightmare for two women in Exuma who claim they were brutalised on Sunday by one of the most senior officers on the island.
Images of blood streaming from the gashed eyelid of one them, Dejah Laing, 19, were shared hundreds of times on social media over the weekend, attracting the ire of horrified users. The women and their families are now demanding that the officer responsible be fired.
Ms Laing, mother of an 18-month-old baby, was travelling home from the Rolleville Homecoming Festival & Regatta around 4.30 on Sunday morning along with her two cousins, Aaliyah Bain, 20, and Samuel Humes, 26, when their day took a turn for the worst.
Mr Humes, the driver, said he was about to be ticketed when he told the senior officer his two cousins were in the car.
“He rushed to the car like he had a demon,” he told The Tribune yesterday from inside a relative’s house off Carmichael Road. “He shouted for them to come out the car and the girls didn’t come out the car. He started putting his hand through the window to open the door. He eventually got the car door open and when he did he slapped Dejah in her chest and yucked her out the car. The reaction from him yucking her is that she accidentally fling her hand and miss and hit him in his face or whatever. He then put her in a headlock and just started punching her in her face.”
Ms Laing did not readily comply with the officer’s demands, she admitted. She cited his aggression and discourteous demeanor as justification. Ms Laing, who is about 5”2, said the “6”2” officer punched her five times in the face, the first knocking her to the ground. She struggles, she said, to come to terms with the fact that a man, particularly a police officer, would punch her so hard and so repeatedly.
Her friend, Aaliyah Bain, said she attracted the officer’s rage after willingly accompanying her arrested friend to the police station.
She said: “I went with her in the police car because I didn’t want her there with three male officers and while I was in the car I was speaking freely, saying ‘y’all wrong, ya’ll wrong, how y’all could do this to a female who way smaller than y’all. That’s when the guy who was driving literally turn back and punch me in my mouth three times, directly in my face. My face was bruised, my lip has a cut under it and my teeth is cracked in the back.”
The women said they were initially taken to a police station cell, then to the clinic and then back to the station where they were interviewed, processed and allowed to leave without charge.
The trio were recently hired at Sandals Resort in Exuma and they fear the incident has disrupted their lives so much that they could lose their jobs.
“We ain even supposed to be taking days off right now,” Ms Laing said. “We don’t even know if we will have a job when we get back to Exuma.”
Sinte Roker, 19, visited them at the clinic and took the photos of Ms Laing’s bruised face which were circulated on Facebook. One of the things she remembers most from the incident are the laughs of two of the officers present.
“When they were in the clinic sitting down they were there laughing and getting off so nonchalantly, two of the same set that were involved in all this,” she said. “It was like they were in their own little land, like nothing happened or as if my cousin eye didn’t just get beat in.”
Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson told The Tribune yesterday that the matter is under active investigation. “A team flew into Exuma yesterday evening to conduct investigation into the circumstances,” he said.
RBPF officials, however, rarely reveal investigation findings surrounding matters involving police conduct to the public, despite persistent questions from the press.
The_Oracle 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
Standards have fallen so severely I wonder if they can ever be regained. Disgraceful Behavior is becoming routine. Very dangerous ground.
thephoenix562 12 hours ago
Now before the Human rights people jump all over me.Think what would have happened if you kept your mouth shut and complied.No swollen eye,teeth straight no job worries.I have no doubt most if not all of what the women revealed happened but Police officers are human too.you want respect treat the officers with respect.this was actually told to my son by a magistrate after fining him $25 for diorderly behaviour apparently for shouting that officer was twisting his wrists,after i spent $4000 for a lawyer.All the serious charges were dismissed.On the other hand these officers need to be replaced immediately simply to regain the trust between the RBPF and the community.family island commmunities are very peacefull with very little crime.There is no place for this kind of behaviour.Treat Police officers like you would a pitbull.be carefull.
bahamianson 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
Where the officers white?
themessenger 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
You mussy lost brudda, white boys on the force scarcer than chicken teeth.
TalRussell 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
Ma comrade Messgr, me backyard Rooster, when 'he' was previously of 'male gender' and went as "Big Red," once sported gold tooth ....
John 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Yea, they were Donald Trump's first cousins.
TalRussell 11 hours, 11 minutes ago
Not saying this comrades at top constabulary, and those serving in cabinet are instructing the abuse populaces by the constabulary but their silence are a powerful contributor, yes, no .... Even during Sir Stafford's Bay Street Boys days we populaces never suffered such degree colonial physical abuse .... seems Imperialists red shirts are setting stage for a harsher type 'Republic' re-colonization of colony of out islands ....
DDK 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
The silence on such matters IS deafening, Comrade. When they do bother to respond to the increasing reports of police brutality, it is routinely to defend the thugs on the force.
TalRussell 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
Ma Comrade DDK, the street corner data a much puzzled populaces - would much concur ....
DDK 11 hours, 1 minute ago
Buncha sickos. If these reports are correct these "police officers" should be fired and jailed FULL STOP.
geostorm 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
The reaction from him yucking her is that she accidentally fling her hand and miss and hit him in his face or whatever. He then put her in a headlock and just started punching her in her face.” ok, now let's get the truth!
Young people, stop being so aggressive and disrespectful.Had you been in the US or another country, that behavior could have cost you your life.
DDK 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
A picture tells a thousand words.............
TalRussell 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Populace soon discover another comrade(s) member constabularies alleged use brute force to be 'investigated by they own kinds; that will never see no sunshine actuality, yes, no ........... Normally, officer(s) be immediately suspended from active duty until after a full independent body's unvarnished report got released to populaces ... but doesn't happen in we colony of out islanders .... Coroner’s Reporting back on alleged actions constabulary are mostly looked upon by populaces as a joke, yes, no ....
John 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
two women in Exuma who claim they were brutalised on Sunday by one of the most senior officers on the island.
Do you think if they were males, both of these persons would've been shot dead and thepolice report would read, "Both men pointed guns at the very senior and well-trained officer, who became fearful for his life, so he shot both suspects DEAD! On the spot! Active police investigations continue."
