Man, 36, Accused Of Unlawful Sex With Boy

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was charged yesterday with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage boy.

Ricardo Dunbar stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt over allegations he had sex with the 14-year-old sometime in June.

Dunbar is also accused of indecently assaulting the teenager sometime in May.

The Jasmine Gardens resident was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to a later date for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.