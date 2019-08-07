Three Men Found Safe After Vanishing At Sea

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THREE Bahamian men who vanished at sea were found safe just five miles north of Andros on Saturday.

In a statement, Unites States Coast Guard confirmed the three men had safely arrived on land.



“The Coast Guard ended its search for three overdue boaters aboard a 21-foot white cabin cruiser who were on their way from Sugarloaf Key, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas after they reported that they were safe and reached The Bahamas, Saturday,” the statement read.

“The boaters reported that their vessel became disabled approximately five miles north of Andros Island, Bahamas and a Good Samaritan towed them to Red Bay, Bahamas. The Coast Guard searched 21,726 square nautical miles for 90 hours.”

The US Coast Guard advised boaters to be prepared when going out to sea, specifically for long voyages.

The statement read: “A VHF-radio, extra food and water, life jackets and flares are just a few of the things that can keep you prepared while you’re out on the water.

“Filing a float plan is also key before you head out. It’s as easy as telling family and friends where you’re going to, coming from and for how long so they have all the important information if they need to make the call for help.”

The men were identified as Gralin Moxey, Jason Cooper and Trevor Adderley.

On Facebook, Jaime Moxey, a relative of one of the men, expressed his gratitude in a post to everyone who aided in the safe return of his loved one.



“Thank you all for help sharing, spreading the word and keeping an eye out for my family and Jason Cooper,” he wrote. “Thank you all that went in aircraft and in boats to help search. The United States Coast Guard, BASRA, the Bahamas Defence Force and all (who) aided in helping to locate my family, thank you! Thank you all for all for the prayers and encouragement.

“Special thanks to the boat man that provided fuel and for the other vessel that towed them into Red Bay, Andros.”