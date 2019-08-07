Woman On Cocaine Charges In Colombia Is From Gb

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian woman arrested over the weekend in Cartegenia, Colombia, accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine out of that country, is a resident of Grand Bahama, The Tribune has learned.

The woman - of Freeport - was arrested while at the airport attempting to board a flight to Panama City. An Italian man was also arrested along with her.

According to reports, anti-narcotics dogs of the Cartagena Police identified two shipments of cocaine that foreign citizens intended to take from Colombia to Panama.

It was reported that one of the dogs named Orion approached the suitcases of an Italian citizen who was in the airport waiting room. “The animal gave the signal and the citizen was transferred to the reflection room, where he was checked,” according to international reports.

In the insoles of six pairs of shoes, the police allegedly found two kilograms of camouflaged cocaine.

Later, the same agents inspected the suitcase of a citizen of the Bahamas and, after being scanned, detected a double bottom in which several kilos of cocaine were camouflaged.

“The National Police made foreigners available to the Attorney General’s Office and is carrying out an investigative process to establish who is behind this drug trafficking network,” according to a Colombian newspaper.