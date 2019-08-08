Six Injured In Three Separate Shooting Incidents

Police are investigating after six people were injured in three separate shooting incidents hours apart.

In the first incident, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, four men were in a vehicle on Johnson Terrace, Johnson Road, when two armed men exited a blue vehicle and opened fire on them. The four men were injured and transported to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, just before 8pm, a man was walking on East Street and McCullough Corner when the occupants of a champagne coloured vehicle opened fire on him, and he was injured. He is now in hospital in stable condition.

In the third incident, which took place around midnight on Thursday, three men and two women were at a business on Midshipmen Road in Grand Bahama with an illegal firearm when it reportedly discharged and one of the women was hit in the chest. She was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.