$6.5m Fishing Hole Road Causeway Nears Completion

THE new $6.5 million Fishing Hole Road causeway is just about completed, but some adjustments are being made in the area to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians accessing the fish market and vendor stalls on the north side.

Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Works, said that work at the causeway is "progressing well."

"It is pretty much completed, but the issue we have is that the access road to the vendor stalls on the northern side is not acceptable," he told The Tribune when contacted for a update on the project on Friday.

Mr Lewis said that the government's priority is to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

"We have gone back to the relevant authorities asking them to make some adjustments," he explained.

Flooding at Fishing Hole Road has been a long standing issue for Grand Bahama residents.

The road, which runs between Hawksbill Creek, is sometimes impassable as a result of major storm surge during hurricanes, and high tide during severe weather conditions.

The causeway connects West Grand Bahama and Freeport.

All Bahamas Construction Company Ltd (ABC) was awarded the contract to build the new causeway, and Fish Vendors Market complex, situated just north of the causeway.

The intersection at the Fishing Hole Road causeway and the access road to the Fish Market and Vendors complex, Mr Lewis said, is unsafe to vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

He said that efforts are being made to rectifying the issue.

"Once completed and the slope from the bridge is done properly we will open the bridge," Mr Lewis said. "It has been a long time coming and we want to thank the Grand Bahama public for their patience, and we thank God there has been no hurricanes or major storm surge."

The MP said that the contractors have done a great job.

Mr Lewis stated that once the government gets a confirmation date from the contractor they will be able advise the public of an official opening day.

He noted that the lower road (on the south side of the new causeway) would remain as a service road that would be under the management of the Traffic Authority.

"That road would be barricaded and only used for the transporting of heavy equipment and machinery," Mr Lewis explained.

He stated that it would also serve as an alternative route to get across to the other side if something should ever happen to the bridge.

He added that culverts also would be installed under the lower road to allow water at the Creek to flow from the north side to the south side.

Ground was officially broken on the project in December 2015.