Bahamas Among Nominated Butterfield Trust Subsidiaries

The Bahamas is among the jurisdictions where Butterfield has been shortlisted in the Citywealth International Finance Centre (IFC) Awards 2020.

The bank has been nominated for Trust Company of the Year in four categories: Switzerland; Hong Kong and Singapore; The Bahamas, Bermuda and Cayman; and Guernsey.

Paul Hodgson, managing director of Butterfield Trust (Guernsey), has received an individual shortlisting for trustee of the year – Channel Islands & Isle of Man. Butterfield has also received a nomination for Private Bank of the Year – Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

The Citywealth IFC awards highlight excellence and strong performances among advisers and managers in the private wealth sector.

Michael Collins, Butterfield’s chairman and chief executive, said: “It is gratifying to, once again, have Butterfield businesses and professionals recognised by Citywealth through shortlistings in their prestigious International Financial Centre awards.

“These nominations reflect Butterfield’s reputation for expertise and the respect our teams have earned in the industry in the provision of bespoke banking and trust services for international clients.”