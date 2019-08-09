Mother Believes Turin Deaths Were A 'Hate Crime'

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

CATHLEEN Rahming, the mother of one of the two Bahamian men who were found dead in Italy two months ago, is praising the Minnis Administration’s probe into their mysterious deaths – which Mrs Rahming firmly believes was a hate crime.

“We need to know what really happened,” Mrs Rahming said. “Because I don’t believe that their deaths were drowning and I don’t think it was accidental. It was intentional and I do believe it was a hate crime.”

In an interview with The Tribune on Friday, Mrs Rahming discussed the government’s “necessary” independent investigation, the importance of Bahamians being made aware of dangerous circumstances abroad, and how her family is coping in the aftermath of her beloved son Dr Blair John’s tragic death on what was his first trip to Europe.

She also described the Minnis Administration and especially Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield as being “very supportive”.

On Thursday, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the government is determined to leave “no stone unturned in finding out the truth of what happened” to Alrae Johnson, 29, and John, 28, whose bodies were found in the Po River in Turin on June 4 and 5 respectively .

Mr Bethel added the Minnis Administration has also retained Italian attorneys as part of this process and is communication with Italian authorities.

Regarding the probe, Mrs Rahming said: “I think it’s on time. I think it’s necessary because we need to know what really happened. It’s obvious that we don’t believe the story that came out of Italy, but we need to do what we need to do to get to the truth to find out what really happened.”

“I am pleased to hear that the government is taking steps to get to the bottom of it. And we as a family and definitely as a nation, we need to know what happened. And their deaths should not have gone in vain. We need to make sure that this never happens again. Ever.”

While she has not been given a timeline for an outcome, Mrs Rahming said she believes the probe will help bring justice and closure.

According to some Italian news outlets, results of the autopsies conducted in Italy state drowning as the cause of death. Italian police ruled that the deaths were accidental stating it appeared the men fell into the river; however, family members have rejected these theories.

"It seems as if (Italian authorities) just want us to accept it. But it’s unacceptable knowing the character of our sons. It’s unacceptable.”

“The question though is: what happened to all the footage? Where did they eat last? Their wallets were never recovered.

“They did not fall into that river wholesale,” Mrs Rahming continued. “You could take a bucket of water and hold somebody’s head in that water and they could drown. However, that is murder.”

“But God doesn’t sleep and He doesn’t slumber. He allowed those bodies to float up so we could know where they were and to bring them back home and for the story to be told. I believe that.”

“Definitely I believe it’s a hate crime. Because of the colour of their skin,” Mrs Rahming continued.

“We need to a do a better job at disseminating information for travellers. Because if something were to happen here in the Bahamas in a heartbeat they putting a travel advisory. So I think we need to be proactive.”

When asked if the government should put out a travel advisory for Turin specifically, Mrs Rahming replied: “That is their discretion”.

Coping

“It has been a very difficult position to be placed in,” Mrs Rahming said. “And learning to just take it one day at a time, it’s not easy. Every time I pass Blair’s bedroom and I look at his photos I still get emotional. I know it’s a long process and only time can really heal it. He was a wonderful son.

“His death, it is a disappointment. And the tragedy of how the Italian authorities appear to want to – the story doesn’t add up.

“But our sons were – my son was excited about going to Europe because that’s a dream he always had.

“That was his first time in Europe. First time. And he was there because of that psychology conference. Where only the brightest…ever get to speak.

“There had to be a level of focus and maturity and determination to get to where (John and Ramsey) got. Alrae was one of the youngest diplomats the country has ever (put forth).

“They were basically brothers. And to die that way. C’mon man. We need to find out what happened and we need to pay attention. We need to do whatever we can to protect our future generations from this ever happening again.”

Ramsey, a foreign service officer on study leave in Vienna, was reportedly in Turin on a break. He and his friend, John, were staying at a bed and breakfast at Via la Loggia 2 in Turin.

John, a Saint Mary’s University graduate student, was there to attend a psychology conference. Both men attended the same high school, Saint Augustine’s College in New Providence.