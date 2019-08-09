Students Heading To Scholar's Cup In Australia

A GROUP of Aquinas College high school students will travel to the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round in Sydney, Australia this month to compete in the renowned academic competition.

In February, 42 Aquinas College scholars, comprising of 14 teams, participated in the World Scholar’s Cup Bahamas Round. The 14 teams qualified to advance to the World Scholar’s Cup Global Round in Sydney.

As a result, 50 members of the Aquinas College family - 29 students, three faculty members and 18 parent chaperones will travel to Australia from August 11-22 where the students will compete. The ten teams, two junior teams and eight senior teams, will compete in the following competitions: three debates, a collaborative writing exercise, a scholar’s challenge which is a 125 question multiple choice test and a scholar’s bowl which is similar to Jeopardy. The teams will compete against approximately 3,000 students from more 50 countries.

The World Scholar’s Cup was established to inspire a global community of future scholars and leaders. Founded in 2007 the inaugural World Scholar’s Cup took place in Korea. The first “global” round followed a few weeks later, bringing together students from Korea, Singapore, and the United States. For the past 12 years the Cup has celebrated the joy of learning, motivating thousands of students around the world to discover new strengths and skills. Today the event reaches thousands of students from dozens of countries.

The group worshipped at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on Sunday, August 4.