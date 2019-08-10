Lpia Services Resume After Crash Landing

Two men escaped injury after a plane crash landed at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30pm, the private aircraft, en route from Pompano Beach, Florida to Nassau, made an emergency landing at LPIA. Two persons were on board the Challenger 60 aircraft, one American and one Bahamian. There were no injuries reported.

Immediately upon receiving the call, NAD activated its Emergency Operations Center. Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting also responded to the incident..

Due to the runway excursion, aircraft operations were interrupted for approximately one hour and 30 minutes at LPIA with services resuming at 6pm. Throughout the duration of the incident, the airport facilities remained opened.

Flights are currently arriving and departing and there were no flight cancellations. Passengers seeking additional information should visit www.nassaulpia.com or contact their airlines directly for further updates.