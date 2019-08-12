Nba Star Harden Rides Around Handing Out Cash

A FEW Bahamians are a little bit richer today after Houston Rockets basketball star James Harden handed out cash while sightseeing in Nassau on Saturday.

Instagram videos show the NBA star and some friends riding around Nassau on four-wheelers and handing out cash before stopping at a fish ramp, where they gifted a mother with a large sum of money. Former NBA player and Adidas marketing manager Troy Payne, who was with Mr Harden’s group, caught the unexpected moments on cell phone video and shared it to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Classy move bro. Bro gave her $10k for her family.”

Mr Payne’s caption claimed the woman and her children were “fishing for food.”

“It’s a struggle out here,” the woman says on the video. “The struggle is real. Thanks a lot.”

Mr Harden was also seen handing out cash to other people, including US $100 bills to a few young boys at the fish ramp.

According to sports website Rockets Wire, Mr Harden – who won the NBA’s 2018 MVP award – is in The Bahamas for training.