A Shock To Travel Along Bay Street

EDITOR, The Tribune

It is not often that I get an opportunity to travel the Bay Street and downtown areas. On Monday, 12th instant, I had to take my family somewhere in those environments. I was appalled and deeply shocked by the absolutely deplorable and unkempt conditions from the East Street intersection and beyond travelling east on Bay Street! A few years ago it was terrible, but now it is even worse than before.

Successive administrations have long talked about the revitalization of the downtown area with little if any results on the ground. Brother Edward ‘Ed’ Fields, et al, have been labouring for years and years, through no fault of their own. At the rate the work is unfolding it is not likely that we will see any appreciable improvements anytime soon.

Re-election for the FNM is not a given. There are several issues which are of vital concern to the average resident here in New Providence and, indeed, Bahamians across the nation. The ongoing saga with Bahamas Power & Light is the biggest threat to the FNM’s re-election. It was ‘bad’ under Brother Christie and my good friend Brave, but never this ‘bad’.

While the FNM has done some great work on some of the main roads here in New Providence, many major roads like East Street from North of Wulff Road straight into downtown leaves much to be desired. Many side roads have been neglected under successive governments. The drainage system, if there is one, does not seem to be working. Whenever there is a few drops of rain, numerous streets are flooded. Pinewood continues to be a problem and a clear and present danger to residents and commuters.

There are limits on just how and when any administration could or would usher in real changes, but the FNM is, in two short years, seen as incompetent; arrogant and too secretive. The communication skills of the FNM and 75% of the cabinet members are next to zero. Simple and timely addresses by the PM and his inner circle would go a long way in easing the anxiety being felt by tens of thousands of Bahamians. Our people do not demand too much, but they expect reasonable performance.

For the nation’s sake, I beg and urge the PM and the administration to climb down from their high horses and remember that they actually ‘work’ for the people and not the other way around. Yes, there are financial and other constraints when discussing the limits for the City of Nassau and downtown but with the right incentives and removal of antiquated building codes and regulations, we could witness the rebirth of the city and the downtown area within the next two years or less.

If this were to happen, along with the Prince George Port; Our Lucaya; Disney @ Eleuthera and the privitization of BPL and Bahamasair, re-election, despite the resurgence, such as it is, of the PLP, would be a given. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, Jr.

Nassau

August 13, 2019