The Buck Does Indeed Stop With The Prime Minister

As of Thursday, August 15, 2019

EDITOR, The Tribune

Have zero patience anymore, the buck, Mr. Most Honourable Prime Minister, stops right at your desk. A national Address, with a Press Question and Answer, live Press conference broadcast has to happen, as the residents of New Providence cannot take BP&L any longer.

When the Minister responsible for BP&L, Mr. Bannister, says oh BP&L is not in crisis, and every day there are long outages of electricity, something is not being understood. Minister, from a long time ago, there has been a crisis at BP&L. It started around September, 2017, and the infamous RFP for the 80MW of standby generators. PM where is the report? Is there a report? So many issues arose from then and have just worsened up to now.

BP&L Union man, Mr. Maynard blanching to obviously avoid issues with his members, says that 25MW or 25 of Aggreko’s generators are not working. Is that a fact, Prime MInister? The loss of 25MW would cause a serious loss of energy, that is basically needed to keep the lights on. Then Mr. Maynard talks about the details of other generators being down. We have never heard a word from anyone, from the Prime Minister down to Mr. Heastie of those issues.

Thursday, August 8th…BP&L PR guy, ex-PR guy from UB and journalist and Talk Show host advises News media…GM will hold a press conference on Sunday, August 11th, at 2:00 p.m. refusing to answer any questions, when large areas of the island are without electricity?

Where is URCA? Surely they should be leveling fines, for obvious breaches of their BP&L exclusive franchise? BP&L seems to have plenty of cash! They found $97 million to buy those Wartsila generators, or what is the detail of that deal? Is there a private secret financing/purchasing deal that involves a certain

What is the story of the lady Ms. Aliston, that upped and resigned from BP&L - a very highly qualified person. Come clean, Mr. Prime Minister…I hope you will understand we the public, no longer believe a word from Minister Bannister or Mr. Heastie or Chairman Donovan Moxey, forget BP&L PR guy…not a single word.

PM promises to investigate the Osbourne issues…promised to investigate matters around the 80MW RFP (September 2017). These were months ago, is a report being made or was that all verbal flam?

Ragged Island solar... who is the local - Bahamian entity in this you have just awarded? The people want to know!

W. THOMPSON

Nassau

August 9, 2019

