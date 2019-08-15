Customs Portal Allows Boating Fee Payments

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE Customs Department’s new digital system will allow pleasure craft to apply for cruising and fishing permits, the deputy prime minister said yesterday.​

Announcing the launch of the registration campaign for Customs’ Electronic Single Window (ESW) or Click 2 Clear portal, K Peter Turnquest said it will permit boaters and their vessels to clear Customs and apply for mandatory cruising and fishing permits.​

“We are digitising the entire process to create more security, speed and convenience,” said Mr Turnquest. “We are collaborating with the Association of Bahamas Marinas, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to launch this highly-anticipated feature as the industry is keenly awaiting its roll-out.”

Basil Smith, the Association of The Bahamas Marinas (ABM) executive director, previously told Tribune Business that a single electronic portal for the payment of fees such as cruising permits and the yacht charter fee would be a huge step forward for the industry.

He added that marina operators had been advocating for such a platform to make it easier for boaters for many years now. Such a facility, Mr Smith said, would not only benefit boaters but help the Government with revenue collection. ​

The Government has announced that it will increase cruising permit fees from $150 on boats up to 34 feet, and $300 on boats 35 feet and over, to a set of rates based on size and length of stay ranging from $150 per three months to $4,000 per year. These rates will become effective January 1, 2020, so as to allow a transition period for the boating industry.​

​