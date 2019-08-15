Doctor Who Died In Car Crash Will Be Much Missed, Says Pha

THE Public Hospitals Authority released a statement yesterday mourning the death of Dr Katrice Maycock, who died tragically in an Abaco traffic accident earlier this month.

Dr Maycock was a senior house officer with Grand Bahama Health Services. She joined the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Rand Memorial Hospital on July 4, 2018, a year after graduating from medical school at the University of the West Indies.

“Dr Maycock was a committed professional and her contribution to health services will indeed be missed,” PHA’s statement noted.

Shortly after 1am on August 4, police were called to Don Mackey Boulevard where two vehicles – a Toyota Passo and a silver Jaguar – were involved in a head-on collision.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged. Three people were injured, including the drivers of both vehicles and a female passenger in the Toyota Passo, identified as Dr Maycock. They were all taken to the Marsh Harbour Health Centre.

Dr Maycock died, while the male driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The driver of the Jaguar was also treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

Dr Maycock attended high school at St Augustine’s College in Nassau. The school’s Class of 2005 released a statement on her death, calling her a “beacon of light to our class.”

“Intelligent, ambitious, humble, funny and a steadfast Christian. Katrice exemplified the best in all of us,” the statement said.

Investigations are continuing into the accident.