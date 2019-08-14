Falling Short: Minnis Addresses Power Crisis - But Blackouts Go On

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressed deep unhappiness with the state of power generation in New Providence yesterday, calling it unacceptable.
He revealed that Bahamas Power & Light officials briefed Cabinet on Tuesday about its short-term plan to provide relief to residents and businesses. That plan includes returning to service an additional nine megawatts of power from BPL’s Aggreko units, he said.
He added: “A six-man team of specialists from Philadelphia Gear is here on New Providence. The team has started working with the intention of returning an additional 20 megawatts of power to service at the Baillou Hills Power Plant. For context, BPL’s peak demand is 250 megawatts and is currently experiencing a 40 megawatt shortfall. BPL will notify the public as additional generation capacity is operational.”
His statement continued: “Over the last several months, BPL has had to engage in prolonged periods of load shedding due to a decaying generation fleet that has presented challenges to power generation in New Providence for decades. I am deeply unhappy that our families are suffering. I fully understand that Bahamians and residents want clear and immediate action. I want to assure you that the government is committed to doing whatever is necessary to alleviate this problem, including further additional measures. The frustration and inconvenience experienced by Bahamians and residents, in homes and businesses throughout New Providence is simply unacceptable. We are doing all we can to fix the problem long-term, and to ensure that Bahamians and residents receive the consistent power supply they deserve.”
For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest acknowledged to reporters that the electricity woes have been a “very significant inconvenience at the least and is a significant problem that is affecting people’s lives both in terms of the business, the economy and personal comfort.”
He said of BPL’s short-term plan: “I’m not an engineer so I can’t say where they are technically in terms of it, but based on my layman’s ear I’m satisfied that they certainly are addressing the issue and they have a plan for a speedy resolution.”
Last week Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis knocked Dr Minnis for not publicly addressing the problems at BPL, calling his reaction “stone silence.”
At the same time, BPL’s CEO Whitney Heastie could not say over the weekend when BPL will stop its load shedding exercises, describing the company as “on a cliff” with no wiggle room. Currently, the Finnish technology group Wartsilla is working to install a 132-megawatt engine power plant at Clifton for $95 million. That plant is expected to be operational in December.
BPL began daily load shedding on June 19, but frequent power cuts were an issue even before that time. Load shedding persisted yesterday in many communities in New Providence in three-hour rotations.
Comments
The_Oracle 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
A Perfect example of politicians/politics being the creators of problems, never the solutions. Brave adding hot air when his party kicked the issue down the road as much as anyone else. BEC is one of many Bahamian legacy disasters.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Translation of Minnis comments: ".....I'm deeply unhappy....but you know my cabinet was only recently briefed by BPL officials about their short term plan.....and we know BPL ain't got any long term plan in sight yet....foreigners from Philadelphia Gear had to be brought in because BPL has no qualified engineers and won't have any anytime soon.....I finally now understand Bahamians and residents want clear and immediate action....I can now feel your frustration and inconvenience....but keep in mind I have a big generator at my home, so I sleep good even on the hottest nights.....once we fix da crisis with our short term plan we can then think about fixin' da problem long term, but we gotta fix dis crisis first .....Bahamians and residents deserve better....make sure you vote for the FNM candidate in the next general election cause ya FNM gubbermint doing all it can ...... and I know the great people in my constituency gonna vote for me no matter what...."
Translation of KP Turnquest's comments: ".....we know you sweating on hot nights is a great inconvenience....but don't come to me to reimburse you for all your BPL fried equipment and appliances....I'm not even gonna declare a three-month moratorium on duty and VAT so all Bahamians and residents can buy and import new appliances and equipment....we know ya personal comfort is impacted....but like Minnis, I got a big home generator so I sleep good on hot nights too...keep in mind I ain't no engineer and only got a layman's ear when BPL engineers start talking to me about all dat technical stuff.....I gotta trust Paul Maynard and his engineers....I'm satisfied there will be a speedy solution even though BPL's CEO say he ain't know when da load shedding gonna stop cause BPL now on a cliff..."
IS THIS THE BEST THESE TWO CLOWNS (MINNIS AND TURNQUEST) CAN DO. TALK IS CHEAP BUT ACCOMPLISHES NADA. INCOMPETENCE IS PLENTY AND FIXES NOTHING. THE MINNIS-LED FNM GOVERNMENT IS CEMENTING ITS LEGACY AS THE WORST GOVERNMENT OUR COUNTRY HAS EVER HAD AND POSSIBLY COULD EVER HAVE.
Clamshell 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Your translations are perfect.
pablojay 51 minutes ago
This is a sad case of "however much things change, they remain the same." I worked for Pepsi in the early seventies and we were plagued by power cuts then, affecting our business.An American part owner had just come from Florida to check on his investment and spend a week with his friends here and said that after telling his grandson that he was going away, he asked him to buy a Micky Mouse outfit for him. His reply in 1972 to his grandson was that he would buy B.E.C. for him. If that conversation were to happen today, the only difference would be to replace B.E.C with B.P.L.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID