Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm

ABACO police have arrested a man who was allegedly discovered with an illegal firearm in his possession earlier this week.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that a 31-year-old man was taken into police custody late Monday after he was found with a .40 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

She reported that shortly after 11pm, officers acting on information went to a service station on Don McKay Boulevard where the male resident of Murphy Town was searched and found with a gun.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.