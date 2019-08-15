Man Arrested With Illegal Firearm

ABACO police have arrested a man who was allegedly discovered with an illegal firearm in his possession earlier this week.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that a 31-year-old man was taken into police custody late Monday after he was found with a .40 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.
She reported that shortly after 11pm, officers acting on information went to a service station on Don McKay Boulevard where the male resident of Murphy Town was searched and found with a gun.
Investigations are continuing into the matter.
