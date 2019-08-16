28-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Man To Death

By NICO SCAVELLA

A 28-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death in the Pinewood Gardens area in June will appear before a Supreme Court judge in a month's time.

Whitney Johnson will appear before Justice Bernard Turner to be formally arraigned in connection with Jareth James Cartwright's death on June 21.

He was served with his voluntary bill of indictment, which outlines the Crown's case against him, when he appeared before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain yesterday.

According to police reports, Cartwright was walking on Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens shortly after 11pm on that Friday when he was allegedly approached by Johnson who stabbed him before running away.

Cartwright was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. The stabbing incident occurred just hours after 32-year-old Shamano Cooper is alleged to have murdered Bahamian singer Devon "Mdeez" Knight.

Cooper is expected to be served with his VBI today.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man will stand trial later this month over allegations he injured a female Fusion Superplex employee in the company's parking lot in late-July.

Shaon Johnson, of Joe Farrington Road, will stand trial before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis after denying allegations he caused grievous harm to Kanesha Williams on July 26.

According to Inspector Leonardo Burrows Johnson allegedly assaulted Williams on that Friday as a result of a "domestic dispute". Williams ended up suffering "non-life threatening injuries" as a result.