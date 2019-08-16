Aliv Employee Claims Freeport Call Centre Has Mould

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

A disgruntled ALIV employee has complained about mould at the call centre based in Freeport, saying spores were on bags and walls in the building.

The employee, who preferred not to be named, said the call centre has a serious mould problem, adding: “Spores were spotted December 2018 and discovered on bags, cubicles, and the walls. (Officials) said that the vents (and) filters were dirty and had the ceiling tiles cleaned. But there has always been a musty scent in the call centre.

“A few employees reported the mould problem to Allison Levarity last week Friday. All day, most of the employees were coughing and having recurring flu symptoms. On Monday, August 12th, a team came in late that evening to remove and replace a few ceiling tiles.”

The employee added: “Mrs Levarity, director of the call centre, made her rounds on Wednesday, August 14th, informing the team of the 'dust' clean-up exercise. An email was then sent by Bill Russell on August 15.”

In an interview with The Tribune, Sasha Lightbourne, ALIV media champion, said the issue is at the call centre in Freeport and that the issue has been identified.

Ms Lightbourne said: “We want to unequivocally state that is not mould but we have identified the problem and we are dealing with it as we speak.

“As a result, all staff members were sent an internal email (Thursday) from one of the heads at the call centre notifying them of the problem and that the matter is being dealt with.”