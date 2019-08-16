Pha Dismisses Claims Over 'Postponed' Talks

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Public Hospitals Authority released a statement yesterday dismissing the claims of Bahamas Public Services Union president Kimsley Ferguson concerning "postponed" negotiations.

In the statement, officials from PHA said they have been made aware of the comments made by Mr Ferguson regarding the current negotiation status for a new BPSU industrial agreement.

"The PHA and the BPSU both agreed to strict confidentiality concerning the matters being discussed between both parties. To date, the PHA has maintained this position but finds it disappointing that the BPSU has not," the PHA statement noted.

"While the PHA will continue to honour the confidentiality of our mutual discussions, we feel it necessary to speak to the BPSU's statement that the negotiation meetings are being continuously postponed and that as a result, negotiations on a counter proposal have stalled for almost ten weeks. The PHA categorically denies these claims. At the onset of negotiations, both parties agreed to specific conditions to ensure a proper, cordial engagement over the term of the negotiation period, including a separation of negotiations into non-financial and financial matters."

PHA officials said the non-financial teams were scheduled to meet twice per month, every other Friday. The statement noted the PHA deferred the first meeting that was scheduled on August 9.

The statement read: "While a first meeting of the non-financial team was held on November 23, 2018, it was agreed by both parties that formal meetings would begin in earnest on January 11 owing to the busy holiday season. Commencing with the January 11 meeting, there were a total of 12 negotiation meetings held, some of which were held on dates other than originally agreed due to scheduling conflicts by both parties.

"Our records reflect that one meeting was cancelled due to a no-show by the BPSU, while four other dates were postponed by mutual agreement. There were no instances where the PHA acted alone and cancelled any negotiation meeting. The final non- financial meeting took place on July 30, 2019.

"Regrettably, the PHA requested a deferment of that meeting in order to allow members of the PHA's financial team to attend another function in support of a senior official of the PHA, a key participant in the financial negotiation meetings. While a deferment was requested, the PHA offered to either extend the next two scheduled meetings by an additional hour or to meet twice in one week to make up for the deferred meeting," the statement added.

PHA officials said the organisation remains committed to the negotiation process with BPSU and other stakeholder groups.

The statement noted: "As we recognise the importance of negotiations and collaborative agreement to ensure that our employee benefits are maximised within the financial constraints of the PHA."

On Monday, Mr Ferguson told the Nassau Guardian meetings with the PHA "continue to be postponed".

The BPSU is requesting two lump sum payments and a salary review for its union members in its industrial agreement negotiations with the PHA.

Mr Ferguson said he was concerned because Bahamians are facing challenges preparing their children for school, adding they need relief. He also made an appeal to the PHA to work together to arrive at a reasonable solution.