Restaurant Opens On Grand Bahama After $3.5m Investment

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WITH an investment of some $3.5 million, the newly renovated Stoned Crab Restaurant at Taino Beach was officially opened on Thursday, marking the rebirth of the iconic landmark building constructed in the early 70's on Grand Bahama.

The restaurant - which was purchased in December 2014 by Olivia Pagés - underwent four years of renovations, which were delayed by the hurricanes of 2016 and 2017. Bruce Silvera, of Freeport Construction, was the contractor.

At the opening, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest commended Ms Pagés for her commitment to the project in restoring the restaurant to its former glory, despite some challenges along the way with the storms.

Some 40 Bahamians are employed there, including Executive Chef Ranwa Ferguson, the son of former Police Commissioner Reginald Ferguson.

Mr Turnquest said the restaurant's reopening represents the resurgence of the Taino Beach area as a hub of fun and family entertainment. He indicated that there is the potential for the area to be developed much like Florida's South Beach, Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, and other well known beach strips in Barbados and the Cayman Islands.

The Stoned Crab, he said, joins several other amazing developments at Taino Beach, including the Private's Cove Water Park and Zipline, Pirates Adventure, and the return of Toni Macaroni Experience.

"This is a perfect addition to GB, and to our island's growing tourism market. Yes, I did say growing tourism market," he told the gathering.

Mr Turnquest believes that Grand Bahama is “poised for a major comeback."

"We, in Grand Bahama, will experience several exciting new major projects which are about to be launched that will represent a revival spirit we are hoping to birth here on this island, and throughout the country," he said.

He is confident that Taino Beach would be a major draw and attraction for the island, and noted that government is in the initial stage of creating a vision for Smith's Point and its newly built seawall.

"We want to create something truly unique there that will again help to brand this area as something truly unique on the cultural agenda that people will just be drawn to come to because they have to see. I think that this structure (Stoned Crab) will help to tie it all in together," he said.

"I hope to see more investments to follow; I hope to see this area grow and expand..." Mr Turnquest said.

"We are so blessed when people come to invest and live amongst us and to be integrated and become apart of us to help us to grow, learn, and, of course, improve our overall quality of life," he said.

Although the Stoned Crab has been open and operating since February 2, 2019, Ms Pagés said the official opening is a very special day for her, and the staff there.

"Today we go from soft opening to official opening, she said. For 42 years I have been coming to Freeport, and I have seen this island striving and beautiful, broken and a little sad, and not so pretty. We can say we have been through a really rough time for the last 10 to 15 years since the hurricanes hit us, and the economy hit us – you name it, we had it."

Ms Pages, who is the daughter of Angelika Christie, and stepdaughter of Bahamian attorney Brenford Christie, grew up in Freeport as a child from the age two. She remembers going to the Stoned Crab during her childhood.

She said: "In 2014, there was an opportunity for me to buy this restaurants, thanks to (former owner Freeport Business) Mario Donato for making it possible."

The original Stoned Crab was built by Doug Silvera in the late 60's/early 70's. Ms Pages was able to convince his son, Bruce Silvera, to do the full renovation of the building.

Ian Rolle, president of the GBPA Ltd, believes that the restaurant "is an awesome addition to Freeport which will prove to be a major part of the economic stimulus for the Taino Beach area."

"I applaud the serious investment of this iconic restaurant, especially at a time such as this when a number of persons have a wait-and-see mindset about investing. While renovation work was certainly a challenge, Olivia remained committed and dedicated to the project at hand. She has pledged to participate in the economic turnaround for Freeport, and for that alone she deserves our utmost appreciation," he said.

Mr Rolle said that it is the GBPA's vision to make the Taino Beach strip "a major tourism hub" for the island.

He noted that the Taino Beach strip is undergoing a rebirth process, and reported that another project could be expected in the area.

"There is significant interest in a property very near this site, and that will either be renovated or demolished," he said.