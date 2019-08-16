Three Arrested After Firearms, Ammunition Found

NEW PROVIDENCE police have arrested three men who, allegedly, were discovered with illegal firearms and ammunition in their possession on Thursday evening.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm, Mobile Division officers assisted by K-9 officers and dogs searched a home and property at Joan’s Heights where they found two AK-47 rifles.

Shortly after, officers conducted a search of a black Honda Civic vehicle, where they also recovered a .40 pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also recovered a quantity of dangerous drugs in two separate incidents on Thursday afternoon.

In the first incident, shortly after 1pm, acting on information, officers searched a 40-foot container on a freight vessel at Potter’s Cay dock, where they found five taped packages of what was suspected of being marijuana.

No arrests were made and investigations are continuing.

The second incident, shortly before 10pm, saw Drug Enforcement Unit officers search a home and vehicle at Mount Tabor Estate and recover two crocus sacks and a number of taped packages containing suspected marijuana.

An adult man and woman were taken into custody.

Police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect responsible for an armed robbery that took place shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

According to reports, three men and a woman who were sitting on a park in Colony Village were approached by an armed man who robbed them of cash and cell phones before escaping on foot.

Investigations continue.