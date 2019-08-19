Childhood Obesity Sparks Drinks Ban

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Ministry of Health will ban the sale of sugary drinks from all of its nearly 80 nationwide institutions, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.
He spoke to The Tribune as his ministry prepares to release its latest comprehensive survey about non-communicable diseases in the Bahamas, which was prepared in conjunction with the Pan-American Health Organisation and contains what he called “frightening” and “horrendous” results for the country.
On Friday, during his speech at the Free National Movement’s Torchbearers Youth Association convention, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also teased plans to tackle obesity issues.
“Healthy, educated children and young people make for a healthier society, which is why we are also going to more aggressively address childhood and adolescent obesity, including the risks posed by sugary drinks,” Dr Minnis said.
When contacted for more details, Dr Sands said the ban on sugary drinks will go into effect no later than October.
“The policy is not going to be received warmly from everybody, there will be cries from some people but If we are in the business of promulgating best health practices we should not contribute, whether directly or indirectly, to any behaviour that results in negative health impacts,” Dr Sands said.
The government has already banned the sale of sugary drinks from public schools but Dr Sands said students can often buy the drinks from nearby vendors, nullifying the effectiveness of the policy.
“Vendors who have contracts with the government have specific instructions related to quality of food, beverages and nutritional values but that has not stopped every vendor outside school grounds from doing what they wish so the ban has not been as effective as we would like it to be,” he said.
After banning sugary drinks the Ministry of Health, Dr Sands said, will not necessarily seek to do the same thing with chips, chocolate bars and other junk food obtainable from most vending machines in public institutions.
“We have identified sugar-sweetened beverages as public enemy number one and the next step will be to deal with trans-fats and other harmful substances but I am not a proponent of massive government,” he said. “What I am a proponent of is a combination of smart policy and effective educational initiatives so we have to combine effective public education with reasonable disincentives.”
For the time being, the Minnis administration has sidelined an idea it previously floated as a way to discourage consumption of sugary drinks and fund National Health Insurance: a sin tax.
“We may get to the sin tax but the policy making of governments is holistic and overarching and the decision was made that we will introduce no new taxes this fiscal year,” Dr Sands said. “Whether you agree or don’t agree with that approach to drilling down on the challenge of non-communicable diseases, we made a policy decision which I agree with. It doesn’t mean we won’t continue to push for punitive measures to reduce the consumption of unhealthy items.”
Last year the Ministry of Health conducted the STEPwise approach to Surveillance (STEPS) survey, a method of monitoring and fighting non-communicable diseases, which are the leading causes of death.
“We received significant funding from the Pan-American Health Organisation,” Dr Sands said. “It’s a research project where we interviewed and examined more than 3,600 Bahamians over 18. We not only interviewed them but we also measured their blood pressure, we did sugar and cholesterol measurements and we’ve done similar studies in 2012 and 2005 and so we have longitudinal data to look at how we’ve done over the last decade. The sample size is statistically adequate to make statements about the about the state of Bahamian health and we have just about completed the review of the data and now it’s just a matter of releasing the study results.”
Dr Sands said even when compared to the 2005 and 2012 surveys, the latest results are “distressing”.
“As we prepare to release the results of the survey, data from that study is frightening,” he said. “It speaks to the need to step up on the interventions to reduce the horrendous, tsunami of non-communicable diseases. Part of the problem is that the people that pay the biggest price are the ones that can least afford it. The people struggling to make ends meet are who consume the greatest amount of sugary beverages and unhealthy foods.”
JackArawak 11 hours, 6 minutes ago
approx. 50 years since you jokers took the helm. It will take several decades of dedicated effort to reverse the trends you have allowed to develop. Start preparing your kids, who in turn will have to pass the baton to their kids, to continue the fight. Let up for a minute, like to campaign for reelection where you make wild claims, let up for a minute and you're done. Back to square one. Now go have your lunch of fried chicken, peas n rice, mac n cheese and potato salad. Both major parties are responsible for the dramatic decline of an entire population.
Chucky 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Healthy educated children and young people,......
So you think taking away sugar is gonna fix this ?
Go to the grocery store. Need 1500 plus per month to feed family of four minimum.
Take away sugar , great.
But what about the cost of healthy food.
And the part bout education. Our program designed to keep people dumb
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 37 minutes ago
Duane Sands is all over the wall with any and everything but what he should be focused on. What is it with these medical doctors? Our dimwitted Minnis is the same way. They are truly clueless as to how to go about prioritizing and governing! And they love to see themselves in the tabloids with their index finger pointed to make their relatively trivial point. Meanwhile Rome is ablaze in the background with so many more important things that they should be attending to. Yep, Sands and Minnis - two grossly incompetent MD politicians alike!
The_Oracle 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ever noticed at the convenience stores, early morning school run parents running in to buy chips, cookies, sweet drinks, vienna sausage, salty sausage, anything but healthy food for school lunch? Therein lies the problem.
ConchFretter 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
1 in 30 Bahamians (3.3%) is HIV positive. (source: https://www.cia.gov/library/publicati...">https://www.cia.gov/library/publicati...)
But "We have identified sugar-sweetened beverages as public enemy number one..."
SMH and SMT
DDK 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
According to that 2016 census, the incidence is higher than that of Haiti, 2.10%, I believe. Interesting, is that part of the takeover plan, I wonder? The source, however, should be suspect!
