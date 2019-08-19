Haitian Embassy Reputation 'Stained'

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
HAITI’S inquiry into corruption at its embassy in The Bahamas has revealed “unacceptable situations” and “wrongdoing,” Haiti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bocchit Edmond has reportedly said.
His comments were published on Friday by Haiti’s newspaper, Le Nouvelliste.
Officials from Haiti arrived in Nassau in July to conduct its investigation. They focused on claims the embassy was involved in getting visas for Haitians and finding fake partners for them to marry to gain status in The Bahamas.
According to Le Nouvelliste, Mr Edmond said the commission of inquiry confirmed the “‘voluntary or involuntary’ involvement of several diplomats in ‘wrongdoing’.”
“The minister notably raised the issue of trafficking of residence visas in the Bahamas, which are issued on the spot through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the capital Nassau,” the newspaper reported, quoting the Haitian foreign minister as saying: “Some people have gone directly through diplomats who have used their influence to help them get the visa.”
Mr Edmond said such behaviour was against protocol.
“The image and credibility of the Haitian embassy are really stained in Nassau,” he said. “The foreign minister now has doubts about some documents issued by the embassy. Concerning the Haitian community, he no longer trusts the institution.”
The Tribune recently reported that since the commission completed its work, five Haitian embassy officials have been transferred out of the country, including former Chargé d’Affaires François Michel.
Another former embassy official, former first secretary Adras Andirs, has resigned.
Mr Michel had served in the Nassau post for five years and in a recent interview he insisted there was no correlation between his transfer and the commission of inquiry’s findings.
Mr Edmond appeared to indicate otherwise, saying drastic measures were needed to improve the embassy’s image in the Bahamas, including recalling diplomats to Port-au-Prince and transferring two employees to other posts.
The commission conducted its investigations from July 29 to August 3.
jujutreeclub 11 hours, 23 minutes ago
So what will happen to the crooked Bahamian officials involved in this most unfortunate breach of loyalty to our Bahamaland. Selling the country for a pot of porridge. This was going on for years ever since the passport scan. A full investigation need to be had here because the Haitian investigation must have named the Bahamian counterparts. Root out the corruption. All those who benefitted from this need to be prosecuted and their documents destroyed. They need to be deported with haste.
JackArawak 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
man, change the name to Bahaiti and move on. You have classrooms full of dumb fat kids to concern yourself with
Gotoutintime 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
Call Freddie the QC---He can handle this!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
The headline to this article is all wrong. It should read: Henfield's Reputation 'Stained'
TalRussell 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
It's important that the comrade popoulaces at-large understand the differences between the two defenses both governments. “My sovereign government swears to tell the truth vs.false light, so that colony's populaces at-large can better assess the strength the credibility and scope of who be's more further from truth." .... yes, no ....
TheMadHatter 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Of course we will never hear the names of the Bahamian brides and grooms from these marriages. They will not be hung by the neck as traitors - nope - they wont even be fined.
thephoenix562 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
How Mr Henfield get in this?Please explain.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
As you know, he's one of the two that have infiltrated the House.
