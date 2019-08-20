13 Haitians Held By Immigration

IMMIGRATION officials apprehended 13 Haitians - seven males and six females - during an operation conducted by the Department of Immigration’s Enforcement Unit.

Led by Chief Immigration Officer Harold Thurston, this operation commenced at approximately 5.30pm Friday and was carried out in the central and eastern districts of New Providence.

The group was escorted to Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further investigation and processing. Six people were committed to the detention facility for various immigration offences including illegal landing. They are expected to appear in court sometime this week.

In a separate incident on Sunday August 18, officers of the Grand Bahama Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at approximately 9am at the Riviera Towers, Freeport which resulted in the arrest of 11 foreign nationals for various immigration offences.

The group consisted of six Indians, four Brazilians and one Haitian who were found to have breached the Immigration Act. They are expected to answer charges of illegal landing and overstaying in court this week.