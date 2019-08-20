Man Accused Of Scamming $40,000 From Bank Accounts

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday over allegations he stole over $40,000 cash from a woman’s two bank accounts as part of an online banking scam earlier this year.

Andre Spence Jr denied allegations he stole $44,500 from Elizabeth Lim’s Scotiabank and Commonwealth Bank accounts in June when arraigned before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The Sandpiper Drive resident also denied conspiring with another man, 27-year-old Samuel Kemp, sometime between June 19 and July 4 to commit the acts.

It is alleged that on June 19, 20 and 21, Spence and Kemp stole $1,500 on each day from Ms Lim’s Scotiabank account. He is alleged to have committed the offences with Kemp, according to court documents.

It is also alleged that on July 2, 3 and 4, Spence and Kemp stole $15,000, $10,000 and $15,000 respectively from Ms Lim’s account at Commonwealth Bank.

Given Spence’s not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to October 1 for trial. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Last month, Kemp was charged with stealing and laundering $40,000 from Commonwealth Bank and $4,500 from Scotiabank between June and July.

The prosecution claims Kemp stole $4,500 from Ms Lim’s savings account between June 19 and June 21. Another $40,000 was allegedly taken between July 2 and July 4.

Kemp pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges brought against him and was denied bail. However, he has the right to apply for bail at the Supreme Court.

Kemp was remanded to BDCS until October 1, when he is set to stand trial.