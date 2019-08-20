Two Dead, One Injured In Pinewood Gardens Shooting

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a shooting incident in Pinewood Gardens on Monday night.

According to reports, shortly before 11pm, a group of men were sitting in a yard on Maple Street when they were approached by three armed men who opened fire in their direction before fleeing.

The two men were hit as well as the woman – who was inside the home.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.