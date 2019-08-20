Two Dead, One Injured In Pinewood Gardens Shooting

Two men were killed and a woman was injured after a shooting incident in Pinewood Gardens on Monday night.
According to reports, shortly before 11pm, a group of men were sitting in a yard on Maple Street when they were approached by three armed men who opened fire in their direction before fleeing.
The two men were hit as well as the woman – who was inside the home.
Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
Comments
John 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
It is shocking to learn the mindset of some young men in this country who believe they have the right to kill someone who doesn’t share the same views and values as them or even creates the smallest infraction against them. They also feel they have the right to kill, maim or injure anyone related to these persons or who is present when they come to ‘collect ‘ them. This is a very serious and dangerous mindset. A threat to society as we know it. So many young men are finding themselves in the crossfire and losing their lives because of it. Can the country continue these cold blooded killers to only get life imprisonments and live off the taxpayer for the rest of their natural lives? They call it gang warfare and have been programmed to kill anyone who is not a member of their gang.
