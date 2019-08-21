Bfa Names Women's Under-17 National Soccer Team

AFTER months of training, the women’s under-17 national soccer team has been named by the Bahamas Football Association’s Technical Department.

The team is off to Willemstad, Curacao for a tournament which kicks off today and wraps up on Sunday.

The Bahamas faces St Vincent and the Grenadines in its first match. Out of the 41 countries in the region, the Bahamas is ranked 17 while St Vincent and the Grenadines is 32.

Named to the team are Alexis Deveaux, Brianna Capron, Jade Thelmour, Jada Thelamour, Asia Williams, Gabrielle Simms, Angel Williams, Kaitlyn Davis, Janeka Edey, Rachel Rolle, Kendi Outten, Chane Rodriquez, Julia Raine, Samantha Ramirez, Daniella Gomez, Shasta Saunders, Hadassah Knowles, Alexis Williamson, Gabrielle Murphy and Krystal Saunders.

Davies is the head coach, assisted by Ricqea Bain. D’Andra Mills will be the physiotherapist and Daria Adderley is the team manager.