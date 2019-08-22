Seven Accused Of Illegal Landing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SEVEN foreign nationals discovered in an apartment unit in the Lucaya area with four other undocumented migrants were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week with illegal landing.

Six males from India and one Haitian male appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith on Monday. They pleaded guilty to illegal landing.

On Sunday, August 18, immigration officials, acting on information, proceeded to Riveria Villas in the Lucaya area.

Immigration officers, armed with a search warrant, discovered 11 men in a unit who were allegedly making preparations to be smuggled to the United States.



As a result six Indians, four Brazilians, and one Haitian were taken into custody after it was found that they were in the country illegally.



The seven men who pleaded guilty were all convicted and each fined $300 or in default, ordered to serve two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.



The men paid the fine and were turned over to immigration officials. They were flown with the four Brazilians to New Providence to be detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre to await repatriation to their home country.