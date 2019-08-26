Celebrating 84 Years With Sir Sol

Video Sol Kerzner celebrates his birthday

Staff at the Four Seasons Ocean Club on Paradise Island turned out on Friday night to welcome legendary hotelier Sir Sol Kerzner who was celebrating his 84th birthday.

Sir Sol is acclaimed for single-handedly turning around The Bahamas’ tourism industry with the creation of Atlantis and the Ocean Club itself.

His son, daughter family and friends - including Vanessa Kerzner wife of the late Butch Kerzner - all flew into Nassau for the occasion.