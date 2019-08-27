100 Haitians Stopped On Boat

A GROUP of nearly 100 Haitian nationals were on their way to the capital yesterday after they were apprehended Sunday afternoon by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

"While on routine patrol at 2pm, RBDF patrol craft P-45, coxswained by Petty Officer Acadia Smith, apprehended a Haitian sailing vessel approximately 15 nautical miles west of Highbourne Cay, in the Exuma chain," the Department of Immigration noted in a press release. "P-45 is also being assisted by RBDF patrol craft P-129 coxswained by Petty Officer Ronnie Neymour. They are transporting the unconfirmed number of migrants to New Providence."

The RBDF has now apprehended or assisted in the apprehension of over 400 Haitian migrants this year, the department said.

The latest group of migrants will be turned over to police and immigration officials for further processing.