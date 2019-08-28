Bahamian Pair Given Chevening Scholarships

THE British High Commission in Nassau is pleased to announce that two Bahamians have been awarded Chevening Scholarships to pursue master's degrees in the United Kingdom.

Confirmation of the scholars, Dwaneisha McGregor and Ashley Sturrup, comes after new British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson presented her letter of introduction to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last week.

Both women were selected from a competitive field of over 20 applicants.

Chevening Scholars are selected each year based on their commitment to leading their country's development and growth.

In reacting to confirmation of this year's scholars, High Commissioner Dickson noted that this is terrific news not only for the students but also for The Bahamas.

"I am sure they will have a positive experience in the UK. The opportunity to learn and grow from studying in Brighton and the LSE will equip them with new skills and experience to bring back to these beautiful islands," said Ms Dickson.

Ms McGregor is a passionate mental health activist. She will be pursuing her master's degree in community psychology at the University of Brighton.

Ms Sturrup is employed with the government of The Bahamas as an attorney in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs. She will be pursuing a master of public policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.