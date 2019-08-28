Workshop To Tackle The Abuse Of Children

By LEANDRA ROLLE

BAHAMAS Against Crime announced yesterday that it will host a national workshop to address and bring awareness to the abuse and exploitation of children in the Bahamas.

The workshop will be held at the Holy Trinity Activities Centre, tackling many child-related issues including physical, mental, sexual and economic abuse, etc. Executive Director of Bahamas Against Crime, Rev Dr C B Moss noted that the workshop was organised in response to the information revealed on child abuse from the last conference BAC hosted.

He said: "The response by over 100 delegates was so overwhelming that it was decided to organise an intense national workshop to train a wide cross section to recognise and address this critical issue."

Rev Moss said that representatives from BAC have seen a tremendous increase in youth involvement with crime and other negative activities over the years, noting that it has become a significant and growing problem in the country that needs to be addressed.

"What triggered our serious concern was that there seemed to be so little remorse. You would see them on television and they would look as if they were going to a party as opposed to going before the court to answer very serious charges," said Rev Moss.

Rev Moss added that surveys were recently distributed to roughly 60 young people from areas termed 'hot spot' communities to help identify why youths were participating in crime.

"Surveys have revealed that a great many of them were abused, manipulated and exploited, some very tragically. The link between their bad experience and their social problems has been conclusively proven by accredited studies," he said.

According to Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell, there were 627 child abuse cases reported last year.

Rev Moss noted that children who have been abused present a major problem to society as adults because "it has been scientifically proven that hurt people, hurt people."

According to Rev Moss, many key issues related to youth will be highlighted at the workshop in presentations from both the public and private sector. He added that there will be a special focus geared towards Family Island participation.

The workshop is set for September 26, 9am to 5pm. Registration forms can be found at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

During the week of September 22 -27, several activities have been planned to bring attention to the national workshop. This will include a thanksgiving service, school presentations and a t-shirt day.