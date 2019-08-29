80 Pre-Schools Sign Up To Join Partnership With Ministry

By LEANDRA ROLLE

MORE than 80 private pre-schools have entered into partnership with the Ministry of Education this year.

The announcement was made at the Ministry of Education’s private pre-school contract presentation and official signing ceremony.

The Ministry of Education’s universal pre-primary education initiative was launched in 2017 in an effort to ensure that Bahamian children, aged three to four, have a strong early educational development.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said he is deeply impressed with the progress being made regarding the universal pre-primary education initiative, noting it as a critical development.

He added that he was very grateful to the private pre-school providers who have agreed to partner with the ministry this year.

“You had to qualify yourselves and that’s a note worthy of praise,” Mr Lloyd said. “You are not just someone who loves children, necessary though that is. Because of what we are doing, because of how important it is, because of the nature of your clientele, our babies and their children and their parents and family, we need the best, most favourably equipped professionals doing this…those who are seized of the scientific knowledge and understanding of how to train our babies.”

He added: “We now know today that 40 percent or more of those entering grade one are not ready. They’re not ready for grade one and they probably won’t be ready for grade three, grade seven, grade nine or life after school and certainly not for the university. So it is critical that we establish the foundation and that we establish it properly.”

Education director Marcellus Taylor explained the purpose of the government’s private pre-school partnership, noting that it was important for the Ministry of Education “to ensure that we have universal access to pre-primary education.”

He said: “Schooling itself is the vehicle we use to prepare our young people for life and work to come. So all of us here are clear on the importance of pre-primary and how pre-primary and good pre-primary education gets a child in the position to be a productive citizen.”

The ministry is expecting to enrol 1,500 pre-school students this year in the private sector through a voucher system, which will cover up to $2,000 per child.

The ministry also announced that officials are expecting to achieve universal pre-primary education by 2030.