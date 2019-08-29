Record-Breaking Shaunae Wins Third Consecutive Diamond League 200m

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo completed the hat trick, winning her third consecutive International Amateur Athletic Federation's Diamond League women's 200 metre final in grand style.

On Thursday in the Stadion Letzigrund at the Weltklasse Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland, Miller-Uibo clocked a personal best of 21.74 seconds to shatter the meet record of 21.88 seconds that was set by Jamaica's Merlene Ottey in 1990.

In the process, she lowered her Bahamian national record of 21.88 that she set in winning last year's title and also surpassed the world-leading mark of 22.00 that was established by Jamaica's Elaine Thompson on June 23 at the Jamaican Nationals.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith produced a season's best of 22.08, while Elaine Thompson had to settle for third in 22.44. Netherlands' Dafne Schippers ended up fourth in 22.48.

It was Miller-Uibo's third consecutive victory in the women's 200m and her fourth IAAF Diamond League title as she also captured the 400m in the first year of her reign in 2017.

Now still undefeated in 25 races since she the last World Championships in 2017 in London, England where she got fourth in the 400m and bronze in the 200m, Miller-Uibo now heads to the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 27-October 6 where she will attempt to win her first 400m title.

Miller-Uibo, 25, is expected to be challenged by Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, who earlier in the day, won the Diamond League 400m title in 50.24.

For her efforts on Thursday, Miller-Uibo earned a cash prize of $50,000 for the completion of the 12 event series that started in Doha on May 3 and ended in Paris, France on Saturday.