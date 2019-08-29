Thieves Hold Man At Knifepoint After Car Accident

A MAN was able to escape armed thieves who took him to his home at knife-point after a car accident, police said yesterday.

The incident began shortly after 10pm on Tuesday, when a man was driving on Acklins Street, Coconut Grove. Police said the victim accidentally hit another vehicle with three male occupants. The men, one armed with a knife, demanded cash and took him to his home on Newbold Street, where they held him at bay and began searching the home.

The victim was able to escape the property and ran to a security guard at a company nearby and called the police. A short time later, police arrived at the home, arrested three adult males and recovered the victim's property.

In a second incident, according to reports, shortly before 1am yesterday a woman pulled up to a home on Rhodes Street, Southern Heights, when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of a cell phone and other items, before getting into her 2015 charcoal grey Honda Accord and speeding away. Investigations are ongoing.