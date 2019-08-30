$100m Line Of Credit For Hurricane Response

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration’s disaster, mitigation, response and recovery plan features a $100m line of credit from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Friday that he instructed Finance Minister Peter Turnquest to mobilise the credit line as Grand Bahama, Abaco and its cays prepare to face potentially destructive Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian is expected to make landfall on those islands on Sunday and into Monday as a Category Four Hurricane.

He made the announcement while urging those living in high-risk areas to evacuate their homes.

“The evacuations are part of the government’s disaster, mitigation, response and recovery plan,” Dr Minnis said during a national press conference on Friday.

“We are working to ensure that the evacuations are completed as efficiently and as orderly as possible given the circumstances at hand, and the possibility of the hurricane taking a different path than currently forecast.

“All government offices throughout the country have been closed at noon today (Friday).

“The opening of government-operated schools in affected areas will be delayed and will open following assessments.

“We have confirmed that there are sufficient medical supplies available at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Grand Bahama.

“The minister of finance has been instructed to mobilise the $100m line of credit from the Inter-American Development Bank, which we signed in April.”

He continued: “This is a key component of the government’s readiness plan so that we can have access to resources as quickly as possible to speed up response and recovery efforts.

“Again, I am appealing to Bahamians, residents and visitors to take all necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their property.

“I also appeal to Bahamians and residents to only rely on reliable sources of information and to avoid questionable, unreliable and fake information.”