Call For Hotline To Be Set Up To Tackle Elder Abuse

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL accountant is expressing his support for the establishment of an elderly abuse hotline.

Dr John Bain also suggested more public awareness initiatives and enforcement of existing legislation as other tactics the government can utilise to help protect senior citizens.

Dr Bain made these comments after delivering remarks on financial abuse at an elder abuse awareness symposium, which was hosted yesterday by the Ministry of Social Services at Grace Community Church.

During the question and answer period of the event, an elderly man asked about a hotline to report abuse of old people. He was referred to the National Hotline for Crisis Intervention.

When asked yesterday if he thinks a specific elder abuse hotline should be established, Dr Bain referenced this existing crisis intervention number but also expressed his support for a specific hotline.

"They have a general hotline for all abuse," Dr Bain said. "I think one for elder abuse by itself would be a great idea."

Regarding other initiatives the government could implement to protect the elderly, Dr Bain told this newspaper: "One of the things that was mentioned, and I think this is a good start, because the minister was here, is public awareness.

"Public awareness to make the public more aware of the whole issue of elder abuse. Elder abuse is widespread in The Bahamas. There are very little avenues to go to…What the government could do, like I say, (is) further expand social services, hire more social workers.

"I think they're setting up now a particular division (within the Ministry of Social Services) that's dealing only with (the elderly), and that's a great first step."

He added he does not think stronger legislation against those who perpetuate elder abuse is a necessary step.

"I think we have sufficient legislation on the books," Dr Bain said. "We have an enforcement problem in the Bahamas. We have legislation gone to bed….We have a serious problem of enforcement - whereby we have laws on our books but we don't do nothing about it."

During his presentation, Dr Bain highlighted financial abuse of the elderly, which he noted can "rob an elderly person of the assets accumulated over a lifetime."

He also noted the fact that many senior citizens are isolated makes them "vulnerable to financial abuses" including "fraudulent schemes, inappropriate trust accounts, and outright theft".

Perpetrators of elder financial abuse include family members, neighbours, clergy members, trustees, in-home caregivers, nursing home personnel and attorneys and accountants, Dr Bain said.

Typical victims are widows in their mid-70s or older and elderly men who may or may not have dementia symptoms.

Victims usually live with their abusers, who is often a spouse or child.

Dr Bain also noted many elderly victims do not report the abuse, out of shame, fear of retaliation, or fears of losing their home or independence.

He also pointed out "red flags" of financial exploitation of the elderly that banking professionals, fraud department staff, and social services and National Insurance Board employees in particular should be able to recognise.

These include the older person making erratic transactions which are out of the ordinary, the victim questioning "missing funds", if the older person appears at the bank with a stranger, or is not allowed to speak or make decisions.

"The Social Services Department are the only persons who are currently trained to deal with elder abuse," Dr Bain noted in his presentation. "Similar training should be given to NIB workers, police officers, bank employees, and the general public about this phenomenon that is widespread in The Bahamas."

He noted compliance and fraud employees should document suspicious situations "as much as possible" and contact social services officials for guidance.

The National Hotline for Crisis Intervention can be accessed at 242-322-2763 and 242-422-2763.