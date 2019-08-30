Juvenile One Of Two Injured In Separate Shooting Incidents

POLICE on New Providence are investigating two shooting incidents which left a juvenile male and an adult male in hospital on Wednesday.

In the first incident, shortly after 9pm, two males were standing in front of a home on Sunrise Road, Gamble Heights, when a silver Honda Accord pulled up. The occupants opened fire in the direction of the males, hitting the juvenile, before speeding away. Paramedics transported the injured juvenile to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly a 11pm, a male was standing in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Baillou Hill Road south and Carmichael Road when he was approached by a male who shot him, before getting into a white vehicle and speeding away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing.