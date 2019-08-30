Roberts Joins Bpf Board

Bahamas Property Fund (BPF) Limited Chairman Michael Anderson has announced the appointment of Larry Roberts as a Director of the Company effective September 2.

Mr Anderson noted that Mr Roberts brings a wealth of experience to BPF as his real estate background spans over five decades. He is a licensed Broker and a past president of The Bahamas Real Estate Association and a member of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR). Mr Roberts recently retired as the CEO and Managing Broker at NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial and now specialises in negotiating sales and leasing of commercial properties.

Mr Anderson advised that he was pleased to welcome Mr Roberts to the board and that he was confident that the BPF would gain substantial benefits from his expertise.

The Bahamas Property Fund (BPF) is a real estate investment company that currently owns three commercial properties in The Bahamas: the Bahamas Financial Centre located in New Providence, One Marina Drive located in Paradise Island, and Providence House located in New Providence.

BPF buys, leases and manages commercial real estate. From local startups to global firms, BPF's tenants span industries including banking, healthcare, law, and technology. The Bahamas Property Fund shares trade on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol "BPF".

Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank & Trust Limited serves as BPF's investment manager, administrator and real estate manager.