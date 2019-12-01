Suspect Shot As He Aimed At Officers

POLICE shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun in their direction on Saturday morning. Shortly before 5am officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Elizabeth Avenue and Shirley Street. Upon arriving in the area, officers saw a male holding a firearm, police said. The man fled when he saw the officers.

The officers chased the man, who pointed the firearm in their direction. “Officers being in fear for their (lives), fired their service weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” police said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the suspect to hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police said they recovered a .40 magazine with 10 live rounds of ammunition from the scene.