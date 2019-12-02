Aircraft Skids Into Bushes In Exuma

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A Flamingo Air Beechcraft 99 airplane skidded off the runway into bushes in Exuma yesterday morning after experiencing engine problems. In a statement the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) said the incident happened at 8.30am at Black Point Airport.

“There was a collapse of the right main gear that resulted in a runway excursion taking place,” AAID said.

According to AAID, the aircraft was departing from Black Point Airport and en route to Nassau. Two pilots and 12 passengers were on board the flight. However, no injuries were reported.

According to AAID, investigations into the matter are continuing.

In July, the pilot of a charter flight was forced to return to mainland Exuma after the aircraft’s landing gear failed to open on arrival at Staniel Cay, resulting in a crash landing at the airport in Moss Town.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to passengers, and the aircraft sustained minor damage during the landing.