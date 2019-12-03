Bahamas Hosting Trade Infrastructure Workshop

The Bahamas is hosting a regional workshop focused on rebuilding quality infrastructure, which is especially timely in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath.

The three-day conference is concentrating especially on the area of trade, based on the framework provided by the World Trade Organisation Technical Barriers of Trade (WTO/TBT) Agreement.

The event has attracted attendees from territories across the Caribbean. It is taking place at the Warwick Hotel on Paradise Island from December 2-5, 2019. Presenters and facilitators of the workshop are pictured with minister of labour, Senator Dion Foulkes, centre.